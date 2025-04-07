BREAKING - Minnesota Files Bill HF 3152 to Ban mRNA Injections
Minnesota becomes 11th U.S. state with legislative efforts to ban mRNA shots.
A few hours ago, Minnesota State Representative Shane Mekeland filed bill HF 3152 to prohibit the administration of gene-based vaccines:
A bill for an act
relating to health; prohibiting the administration of gene-based vaccines; providing
a penalty; proposing coding for new law in Minnesota Statutes, chapter 144.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA:
Section 1. [144.063] PROHIBITION ON ADMINISTERING GENE-BASED
VACCINES.
Subdivision 1. Prohibition on vaccine administration.
(a) No person shall provide or
administer a gene-based vaccine to another person in this state. For purposes of this section,
"gene-based vaccine" means a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid
technology, modified messenger ribonucleic acid technology, self-amplifying messenger
ribonucleic acid technology, or deoxyribonucleic acid technology.
(b) The appropriate licensing board shall review the license of a person who administers
a gene-based vaccine in violation of this section and take appropriate licensing action if the
person is found to violate the requirement in this section.
Subd. 2. Penalty.
A person who violates this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and is
subject to a fine of $500 per incident.
This brave effort makes Minnesota the 11th U.S. state with legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections:
Unfortunately, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has suppressed most of these efforts — most of which pass initial committee hearings but get killed without vote by “leadership.”
If you want to learn more about efforts to ban mRNA shots and how to ban them in your state, I recommend you read the following situation update:
Awesome News, the remaining 39 states need to follow!
Minnesota rocking it in the right direction now!