SITUATION UPDATE - Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Gain Momentum

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Since the beginning of 2025, legislative efforts to ban gene-based vaccines have intensified. There are now a total of 9 U.S. states with initiatives to remove COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market:

The McCullough Foundation is actively providing lawmakers across various states with abundant evidence for the immediate market withdrawal of these gene-based products. Here are the most recent developments:

Meeting with Tennessee Senate Lawmakers Regarding a Bill to Ban mRNA Shots Abruptly Cancelled, Delaying the Effort for Another Year.

Although no vote was held, we were still able to testify:

Despite lawmakers shutting down the initial version (moratorium for all), this bill remains active and is currently undergoing amendments in order for it to be successful in the face of large opposition:

Establishing a moratorium for individuals under 18 years of age. Allowing continued research within the moratorium period. Revising the duration of the moratorium to two years instead of the originally proposed ten years.

In a state that embraces mRNA, county officials take a courageous stand for truth and the health of their people.

Iowa Advances Bill SF360 to Ban Gene-Based Vaccines

Bill SF360: prohibiting the administration of a gene-based (mRNA, modRNA, self-amplifying RNA or DNA) vaccines. In a major victory, the bill passed 2-1 in subcommittee, now heading to a full HHS committee hearing.

You can watch the full testimony here.

Montana House Bill 371 to Ban Gene-Based Vaccines for Infectious Diseases Voted Down (34 - 66)

How to Ban mRNA Injections in Your State

In light of the extreme population harm inflicted by COVID-19 mRNA injections, these efforts will not stop despite immense interference efforts. If you want to join the fight and help ban mRNA injections, please share the following 51-page bill template with your local, state, and federal lawmakers so they are equipped with the necessary information required to ban gene-based injections: https://zenodo.org/records/14873302

You can also widely share the McCullough Foundation study, titled, Review: Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify as Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits, that provides irrefutable evidence supporting the immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA injections:

In this interview on the Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz, we discuss these developments and more, including the imminent USDA approval of a protein-based H5N1 vaccine for cattle.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

