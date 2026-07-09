by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, the public was falsely told that COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” components rapidly degrade within days to weeks. Our new peer-reviewed study terminates that assumption.

Our study, Persistence of Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, Spike Protein, and Genomic Dysregulation Over 3.5 Years Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination, was just published in Medical Research Archives, the flagship journal of the European Society of Medicine.

The paper describes a 55-year-old man who developed progressive multisystem illness after three Pfizer-BioNTech injections and underwent one of the most extensive post-vaccination evaluations ever reported: >40 emergency department visits, >200 specialty consultations, >100 laboratory investigations, and >100 imaging studies over a 3.7-year period.

Key findings included:

• Detectable circulating spike protein 1,173 days post-vaccination

• Vaccine-derived spike mRNA detected in circulating exosomes 1,284 days post-vaccination

• Pfizer vaccine plasmid DNA elements—including spike gene fragments (S1–S3), replication-origin sequences (ori1/ori2), and the SV40 enhancer—detected in skin tissue 1,364 days post-vaccination

• Pfizer vaccine plasmid replication-origin DNA sequences (ori1/ori2) detected in peripheral blood mononuclear cells 1,284 days post-vaccination

• Persistent spike protein deposition in serial skin biopsies obtained at 1,160, 1,249, and 1,364 days post-vaccination

• Persistently negative SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies across five separate time points spanning 809–1,433 days post-vaccination, effectively ruling out infection.

• Multi-omic analyses at 1,277–1,364 days post-vaccination revealed ongoing immune dysregulation, transcriptomic abnormalities, and genomic instability

This represents the longest reported in vivo persistence of vaccine-derived mRNA, plasmid DNA fragments, and spike protein following COVID-19 mRNA “vaccination”.

Large-scale investigations must be launched immediately to determine how many of the billions of COVID-19 mRNA injection recipients continue to harbor residual vaccine-derived mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein years after injection.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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