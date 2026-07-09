FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Roger's avatar
Roger
7hEdited

A definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results.

After a couple dozen failed medical consults you would think people would get it. The system has no answers. They gave him the problem in the first place. Time to look elsewhere. The level of brainwashing that this demonstrates is breathtaking. Did taxpayers pay for all this medical malpractice?

We need to end the monopoly that conventional medicine has on medical care. India has three medical systems - conventional, ayurvedic and homeopathic. Each has a regulator, medical schools, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, nurses, etc. A doctor trained in either system can see patients in any hospital. Homeopathic doctors are trained with the same physics, chemistry, biology, physiology and pathology as conventional doctors. But the therapeutics they learn is homeopathy. Likewise with Ayurvedic doctors and ayurvedic therapeutics.

Since India has three systems of medicine, instead of a conventional medical monopoly they have access to affordable and non-invasive medical care. Homeopathic doctors have been practicing it for close to 200 years and many people still prefer homeopathic care in large numbers because they are getting results. Its estimated that between 300-800 million people worldwide use homeopathy for their primary medical care.

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Remy's avatar
Remy
7hEdited

lucky guy, sounds like he’s still … protected!

all those medical appointments are confirming his good health in the aftermath. he just needs more boosters according to Hotez

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