BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA, SV40, and Spike Protein Can Persist in Humans for At Least 3.5 Years After COVID-19 "Vaccination"
We report the longest documented persistence of COVID-19 vaccine-derived material to date following YEARS of investigation spanning 200+ specialist evaluations and 200+ advanced lab/imaging tests.
For years, the public was falsely told that COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” components rapidly degrade within days to weeks. Our new peer-reviewed study terminates that assumption.
Our study, Persistence of Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA, Spike Protein, and Genomic Dysregulation Over 3.5 Years Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination, was just published in Medical Research Archives, the flagship journal of the European Society of Medicine.
The paper describes a 55-year-old man who developed progressive multisystem illness after three Pfizer-BioNTech injections and underwent one of the most extensive post-vaccination evaluations ever reported: >40 emergency department visits, >200 specialty consultations, >100 laboratory investigations, and >100 imaging studies over a 3.7-year period.
Key findings included:
• Detectable circulating spike protein 1,173 days post-vaccination
• Vaccine-derived spike mRNA detected in circulating exosomes 1,284 days post-vaccination
• Pfizer vaccine plasmid DNA elements—including spike gene fragments (S1–S3), replication-origin sequences (ori1/ori2), and the SV40 enhancer—detected in skin tissue 1,364 days post-vaccination
• Pfizer vaccine plasmid replication-origin DNA sequences (ori1/ori2) detected in peripheral blood mononuclear cells 1,284 days post-vaccination
• Persistent spike protein deposition in serial skin biopsies obtained at 1,160, 1,249, and 1,364 days post-vaccination
• Persistently negative SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies across five separate time points spanning 809–1,433 days post-vaccination, effectively ruling out infection.
• Multi-omic analyses at 1,277–1,364 days post-vaccination revealed ongoing immune dysregulation, transcriptomic abnormalities, and genomic instability
This represents the longest reported in vivo persistence of vaccine-derived mRNA, plasmid DNA fragments, and spike protein following COVID-19 mRNA “vaccination”.
Large-scale investigations must be launched immediately to determine how many of the billions of COVID-19 mRNA injection recipients continue to harbor residual vaccine-derived mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein years after injection.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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A definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results.
After a couple dozen failed medical consults you would think people would get it. The system has no answers. They gave him the problem in the first place. Time to look elsewhere. The level of brainwashing that this demonstrates is breathtaking. Did taxpayers pay for all this medical malpractice?
We need to end the monopoly that conventional medicine has on medical care. India has three medical systems - conventional, ayurvedic and homeopathic. Each has a regulator, medical schools, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, nurses, etc. A doctor trained in either system can see patients in any hospital. Homeopathic doctors are trained with the same physics, chemistry, biology, physiology and pathology as conventional doctors. But the therapeutics they learn is homeopathy. Likewise with Ayurvedic doctors and ayurvedic therapeutics.
Since India has three systems of medicine, instead of a conventional medical monopoly they have access to affordable and non-invasive medical care. Homeopathic doctors have been practicing it for close to 200 years and many people still prefer homeopathic care in large numbers because they are getting results. Its estimated that between 300-800 million people worldwide use homeopathy for their primary medical care.
lucky guy, sounds like he’s still … protected!
all those medical appointments are confirming his good health in the aftermath. he just needs more boosters according to Hotez