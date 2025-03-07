By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to CBS News:

Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, weighing in publicly on it for the first time in his new role. "There's no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity and all three of my health agencies, NIH, CDC, and FDA, the acting heads of those agencies have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine," Kennedy said in an interview on Fox News published this week. Kennedy's remarks mark a sharp turn from the Biden administration, multiple former officials said. Kennedy said the new opposition from his health agencies was based on concerns that vaccinating poultry without being able to provide sterilizing immunity would amount to "turning those birds into mutant factories," resulting in worrying genetic changes to the virus. "That could actually accelerate the jump to human beings," Kennedy said. "We've in fact said, at the USDA, that they should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds and preserve the birds that are immune to it," Kennedy had said.

These comments provide a sigh of relief to the many who were deeply concerned about Medgene's “protein-based prescription-platform vaccine,” which was on the verge of USDA approval for cattle vaccination:

At last, America has public health leadership that uses common sense and the most up-to-date science. Mass animal depopulation for H5N1 bird flu prevents population immunity, while widespread vaccination would accelerate viral evolution—prolonging the crisis, destabilizing the food supply chain, and increasing the risk to humans.

A recent study by Li et al found that mass vaccination of animals against H5N1 with a non-sterilizing vaccine during a widespread animal pandemic can accelerate viral evolution, leading to more virulent strains and increasing the risk of a human pandemic:

Mass depopulated poultry farms remain non-operational for approximately four months following H5N1 pooled PCR detections. Under the "stamping out" protocol, entire flocks are culled within 24 to 48 hours of a positive pooled PCR test—where swabs from 11 birds are combined into a single test tube—even if most birds appear healthy. The lack of marking on swabbed birds makes it impossible to distinguish healthy birds from infected ones. As a result, farms remain non-operational for an average of 111 days, leading to a never-ending cycle of mass culling, human infections, and food supply chain disruptions. Current biosecurity protocols are not sustainable, as chickens will never obtain herd immunity and migratory birds continue to spread H5N1:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.