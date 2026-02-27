by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

President Trump recently invoked the Defense Production Act to secure domestic production of glyphosate-based herbicides — formally elevating them to national defense priorities. This has expectedly triggered immense backlash among the MAHA community.

The order grants Section 707 compliance immunity, giving companies legal protection for actions taken under federal directive. While it does not automatically end cancer lawsuits, it strengthens the legal shield around glyphosate manufacturers and embeds this chemical deeper into America’s defense infrastructure.

RFK Jr., who has spent 40 years litigating pesticide cases, responded to the executive order bluntly on the The Joe Rogan Experience:

“Not something I was particularly happy with — to put it mildly.”

He said:

“Pesticides are poison. They’re designed to kill all life. It’s not a good thing to have in your food.”

And reminded listeners:

“I’ve spent 40 years fighting pesticides. We won three cases in a row and then got an $11 billion settlement with Monsanto.”

It’s refreshing to hear some truth from the HHS Secretary rather than staying in lockstep with everything President Trump does — especially when it’s harmful to public health. RFK’s comments on Joe Rogan are likely to resonate within an angered MAHA community.

