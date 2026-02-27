FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruffian's avatar
Ruffian
2h

This is why I do not trust Trump.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rust's avatar
Rust
2h

Just words, RFK Jr. Now what are you going to DO about it?

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture