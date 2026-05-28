FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
4h

Thank you for this welcome confirmation of reasoned expectations.

Unfortunately, there does not appear to have been a study of how many infants and children were HARMED by those same flu vaccines.

Will the flu vaccine no longer be foisted with pressure and fear upon trusting parents as a result of the revelations of this study? (Of course not. Income for pharmaceutical companies and pediatricians is prioritized over children's health.)

Reply
Share
jwemd's avatar
jwemd
4h

Negative efficacy and significant risk for “adverse events.” Two patients developed paralytic Guillain Barre syndrome, and I disabling RA after (forced) flu shots.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture