FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Atenizo's avatar
Atenizo
2h

What a great way to weaken our military without a battle.

Reply
Share
Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
2h

This is very damning for COVID shots. Congratulations on another publication! I would love to see a study of the "children's schedule" shots and heart disease. Two datapoints: 1/ Joy Garner's Control Group study found zero unvaccinated adults who had ever had heart disease; 2/ when I was vaccine injured by Hep A, Hep B, diphtheria-tetanus, IPV and oral typhoid vaccines in 1996, I was diagnosed with pericarditis. I still have symptoms every now and then, 30 years later. I'm taking strophanthus which has reduced symptoms a ton.

Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture