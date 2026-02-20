by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, the public was told that COVID-19 mRNA injection–induced cardiac injury in children was rare. That reassurance formed the backbone of adolescent vaccination campaigns across the world. But what if the underlying safety data were never fully processed or disclosed?

What if hundreds of adverse event reports submitted by frontline clinicians were simply left unanalyzed during the very period when policymakers were declaring the injections safe for teens?

According to Israel’s State Comptroller, approximately 279,300 adverse event reports submitted during the vaccination campaign by Clalit Health Services — Israel’s largest health provider — were never processed by the Ministry of Health.

These reports were not publicly examined during mid-2021, when vaccine eligibility was expanded to adolescents. They were not incorporated into real-time risk–benefit assessments. They were not disclosed to parents deciding whether to vaccinate their children.

Only years later, following repeated Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the raw dataset — containing 294,877 adverse event reports — was released.

We analyzed that dataset using a deliberately conservative methodology. Our findings have now been peer-reviewed and published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation, in a study titled, Cardiovascular safety signals in Israeli adolescents following COVID-19 Vaccination: Evidence from an unprocessed FOIA dataset, authored by Yaakov Ophir, Yaffa Shir-Raz, David Shuldman, Nicolas Hulscher (myself), and Peter A. McCullough.

The results reveal a concentrated surge of cardiovascular injury among teenagers that occurred immediately after vaccine authorization was expanded to ages 12–16.

Using strict de-duplication criteria to avoid overcounting, we identified 277 unique cardiovascular injury cases among individuals under 18 years old in 2021. Of those, 98% occurred in teens aged 12–16. Nearly every one of these cases was reported within a narrow six-week window between June 28 and August 8, 2021.

The timing is critical. On June 21, 2021, Israel’s Ministry of Health expanded mRNA vaccine eligibility to adolescents under 16. Within days, cardiovascular injury reports began to pile up. The clustering is unmistakable.

The types of events recorded were not trivial. Within the COVID-specific follow-up category, 646 reports were coded as “Acute Cardiovascular Injury.” Notably, the original Hebrew term used in the reporting system translates literally to “Acute Myocardial Infarction.” That is the scientific name for a heart attack. Additional reports included myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, and thromboembolic events.

To contextualize the scale, we applied conservative population assumptions. Clalit covers approximately 51.6% of Israel’s population. Based on national vaccination dashboard data, about 63.5% of adolescents aged 12–15 received at least one dose during the study period. This yields an estimated vaccinated adolescent population of approximately 254,347 individuals within the dataset’s coverage.

Even under highly conservative assumptions — assuming all vaccinated adolescents received their doses within the same six-week window and that reporting capture was complete — the observed clustering corresponds to a minimum estimated risk of roughly 1 cardiovascular event per 939 vaccinated adolescents.

That figure stands in stark contrast to known background rates of acute myocardial infarction in adolescents, which are measured in single digits per million person-years in U.S. data. Even without annualizing the rate, the difference is substantial.

Equally important is how these findings diverge from the narrative that dominated the early literature. In 2021, published studies largely characterized vaccine-associated myocarditis as a rare complication, predominantly affecting adolescent males, typically after the second dose, and occurring within a narrow post-vaccination window of several days.

The FOIA dataset tells a different story. In our analysis, cardiovascular events were nearly evenly distributed between girls (145 cases) and boys (132 cases). Events occurred after the first dose, within 21 days of the second dose, and more than 21 days following the second dose. The risk pattern appears broader, more heterogeneous, and less confined than initially portrayed.

Following identification of this clustering, we contacted Clalit Health Services to verify whether the number of adolescents reported with “acute myocardial infarction” differed from our findings or whether reporting errors had been identified.

The response we received was stark: “The data do not exist.”

Yet the reports clearly existed. They were submitted by healthcare professionals, entered into the national reporting system, and archived — but not processed during the critical period when adolescent vaccination policy was being determined.

In conclusion, the newly disclosed FOIA data from Israel — now published in peer-reviewed form — document a major cardiovascular injury surge in teenagers that was neither processed nor publicly communicated at the time it occurred.

SUMMARY:

In Israel, approximately 279,300 adverse event reports were never processed during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Newly released Israeli FOIA data revealed 277 unique cardiovascular injury cases in minors using conservative de-duplication methods.

98% of cases occurred in Israeli adolescents aged 12–16 within a narrow six-week window following eligibility expansion in June 2021.

Hundreds of entries were coded in Israel’s national reporting system as “Acute Cardiovascular Injury,” a category that in the original Hebrew terminology corresponds to acute myocardial infarction. When we contacted Clalit Health Services to clarify these adolescent entries, we were told that “the data do not exist.”

Cardiovascular events in Israeli teens were distributed across both sexes and across doses — not limited to the narrow “rare male, second-dose” profile emphasized in the literature and by public health agencies.

The reports existed within Israel’s national surveillance system — but were not processed or publicly analyzed during the critical 2021 policy window.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.