FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
6h

Thank you for sharing information. Even though I am too poor to see Dr. McCulloigh, I am smart enough to help myself with your excellent research. I appreciate your work.

Please don't stop.

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Blondie237's avatar
Blondie237
6h

I've been taking a product that contains Nattokinese for years (way before cvd) for endometriosis pain. It works amazingly well. In fact, it is the only thing that reduced the pain enough so I could work, and it does not leave me feeling loopy like the pain meds that docs prescribed. And I'm not having to have surgeries every couple of years to remove endo. I'm glad to know it has other benefits as well.

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