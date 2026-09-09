FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Patriot Karen Cottey's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey
3h

Thank you so much for sharing these articles about how certain evil people commit committed crimes against humanity! I look forward to seeing the day that Fauci and Bill Gates and all of the globalist from the world, economic forum, and all of the hospital administrators and doctors who were compromised by money to kill innocent human beings!

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Frank Priebe's avatar
Frank Priebe
3h

As David Martin said from published reports in 2018 Pseudouridine is the ingredient cancer accelerant . He pointed this out 100’s of times in his presentations and written since 2021.

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