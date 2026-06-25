by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Supreme Court just handed Monsanto a major victory.

In a 7-2 ruling in Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, the Court held that federal pesticide law (FIFRA) preempts state-law “failure-to-warn” claims. This means companies cannot be sued under state law for not including cancer warnings on Roundup labels — as long as the EPA has not required such warnings.

The decision is expected to derail thousands of pending lawsuits from people who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup.

The Supreme Court has effectively shielded Monsanto from being held accountable for not warning the public.

This is a grave mistake.

While the EPA continues to claim glyphosate is safe, multiple studies say otherwise.

A recent controlled animal study demonstrated that glyphosate can induce aggressive and fatal cancers across multiple organs — even at doses considered “safe” by U.S. and EU regulatory thresholds.

Zhang et al found a statistically significant association between glyphosate exposure and increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in humans. Their 2019 meta-analysis pooled data from over 65,000 participants across six studies—including more than 7,000 NHL cases—and reported a 41% increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma among those with the highest glyphosate exposure:

Regulators allowed worldwide glyphosate use based on a now-retracted fraudulent study ghostwritten by Monsanto staff:

A few months ago, Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology formally retracted the landmark 2000 glyphosate “safety” review by Williams, Kroes, and Munro — a paper Monsanto and global regulators have relied on for decades to assert that Roundup poses no carcinogenic risk to humans.

The Editor-in-Chief confirmed that Monsanto employees likely secretly wrote substantial portions of the paper, despite never being listed as authors or acknowledged. The retraction states that the article’s integrity has collapsed entirely, citing undisclosed corporate authorship, omitted carcinogenicity data, financial conflicts of interest, and a complete failure by the surviving author to respond to the journal’s investigation.

Congress, regulators, and the courts must correct this disastrous mistake, as glyphosate has already invaded the bodies of over 80% of Americans.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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