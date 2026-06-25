FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Elaine Crandell's avatar
Elaine Crandell
5hEdited

The Supreme Court has obviously been bought and paid for. The day will come when they’ll have to give an answer for their choices.

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Ntirre's avatar
Ntirre
5h

The same products were banned by other countries, need to ask different questions.

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