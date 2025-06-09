By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Just days after the FBI arrested University of Michigan researcher Yunqing Jian and her accomplice Zunyong Liu for smuggling the agroterrorism-classified fungal pathogen Fusarium graminearum into the country…

… federal agents have now charged ANOTHER CCP-linked researcher tied to same university for smuggling undeclared biological material related to roundworms—this time from Wuhan.

On June 8, Chengxuan Han, a Ph.D. student at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, was arrested at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after federal agents discovered she had previously shipped four packages of concealed biological material to a University of Michigan laboratory and then lied to U.S. Customs about it. Her phone had been wiped clean three days prior, and she eventually admitted the packages contained biological material related to roundworms—organisms with the potential to transmit disease, devastate crops, or act as genetic delivery vehicles in synthetic biology research.

United States Attorney Gorgon stated: “The alleged smuggling of biological materials by this alien from a science and technology university in Wuhan, China—to be used at a University of Michigan laboratory—is part of an alarming pattern that threatens our security. The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions.”

That pattern is now impossible to ignore. Both cases involve foreign nationals from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), importing dangerous biological materials into University of Michigan laboratories—without oversight or legal clearance.

I wonder how many U.S. university labs are implicated in illegal biological activities. These critical arrests come at a time when the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, Bill Gates, Ashish Jha, and Peter Marks are all warning of imminent bioterror threats.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

