Federal Report Simulates July 4th 2025 Bioterror Attack as the FDA Goes Rogue

In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, a little-known but deeply alarming federally commissioned report. It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%.

Like Event 201 just before COVID-19, this simulation appears to represent strategic planning informed by foreknowledge of an impending crisis—laying the policy and infrastructure groundwork for future emergency powers, AI-driven surveillance, and accelerated “vaccine” deployment. The report explicitly calls for centralizing national biodefense authority under the National Security Council, establishing a permanent White House directorate, and replacing decentralized detection systems with a unified, technology-driven infrastructure.

Warnings of imminent bioterror attacks are not isolated to the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense report.

Immediately after Peter Marks was ousted from the FDA, he issued a veiled threat to America about man-made biological threats:

Last year, former White House COVID Czar warned of an impending age of bioweapons and pandemics:

Ashish Jha claims "lots of people" are creating bioweapons, calls for vaccines against pathogens that don’t exist, and urges a "responsibility" to combat vaccine 'misinformation'.

Most concerningly, Bill Gates was recently found laughing uncontrollably while warning of bioterror attacks:

This is why preemptive action is warranted.

We should consider an immediate global moratorium on gain-of-function research, destruction of all modified pathogens with pandemic potential, and proper investigations into the thousands of BSL-3 and BSL-4 biolabs to prevent another man-made pandemic:

Meanwhile, the FDA has officially gone rogue. It just approved Moderna’s newest COVID-19 mRNA shot—mNEXSPIKE—without a single placebo-controlled trial, directly contradicting recent public assurances from HHS that “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure.”

