Destroy All Modified Pathogens With Pandemic Potential: Preemptive Action Warranted After Ousted FDA Official Makes Engineered Pathogen Threat

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my interview on MAHA with Mike with Mike Dillon, we focus on the insidious threat issued by ousted FDA official Peter Marks about man-made biological threats:

In light of this threat, I call for an immediate global moratorium on gain-of-function research, destruction of all modified pathogens with pandemic potential, and proper investigations into the thousands of BSL-3 and BSL-4 biolabs to prevent another man-made pandemic:

This call does not exclude the illicit biolabs located in Africa that are sponsored by the Gates and Clinton Foundations, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense: “American specialists capable of enhancing the pathogenic functions of microorganisms are actively operating in Africa.”

Unfortunately, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is still fully operational and holds majority control over the world’s health agencies:

This unchecked syndicate should be dismantled as soon as possible before another “public health emergency” occurs and the Complex implements “emergency countermeasures” coupled with draconian control measures.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

