FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Morgan's avatar
Amy Morgan
31m

I would not listen to a single thing that the FDA approved. They need shut down

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Health Lyceum's avatar
Health Lyceum
27m

FDA has always been rogue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture