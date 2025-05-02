BREAKING — RFK Jr. to Require Placebo-Controlled Trials for New Vaccines as FDA Admits “Void of Data” on COVID Boosters

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices,” an HHS spokesperson told The Washington Post.

If this policy is officially put into practice, it would represent a massive step in improving the health of Americans by effectively filtering out dangerous vaccines.

Currently, NONE of the vaccines recommended by the CDC for routine childhood immunization were licensed by the FDA based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials. In other words, their complete safety profile is largely unknown:

Real action was already taken a few months ago when HHS wisely halted a BARDA-funded oral COVID-19 viral vector vaccine trial — likely due to lack of a placebo group and dangerous mechanism of action:

In other positive news, the long-awaited offensive against COVID-19 mRNA injections has finally begun with RFK Jr. citing "profound" risks of myocarditis, stroke, and death on national TV. We can only hope that real action is taken as soon as possible — not just for kids, but for all age groups:

When asked about authorizing future COVID-19 booster shots, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary acknowledged, “there’s a void of data.” That’s because these mRNA booster injections are designed entirely on computer models and authorized without any human clinical data. Given the unprecedented levels of injury and death associated with these products, the boosters should not merely be discontinued; they should be immediately withdrawn from the market to protect public health.

I discuss all of this and more on NTD News Capitol Report with Jack Bradley.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

