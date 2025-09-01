By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

President Donald J. Trump has finally signaled a reversal on Operation Warp Speed. In a new statement, he revealed that Pfizer and other drug makers showed him “extraordinary” internal numbers on their COVID products — yet never released them to the public.

Trump is now demanding that Big Pharma hand over the hidden data immediately to the CDC and the American people:

And the key line everyone should be paying attention to:

I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???

For years, Americans have lived through the catastrophic fallout of Operation Warp Speed—record excess deaths, cardiac arrests, strokes, turbo cancers, fertility collapse, and shattered trust. Now, Trump finally appears to be acknowledging the elephant in the room.

The COVID shot catastrophe is no longer deniable. The only question left is: will the full truth finally be forced into the open?

