by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, The Immature Infant Liver: Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and their Relevance to Vaccine Safety and SIDS Research, was just published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences:

This comprehensive paper indicates that many infants can not safely tolerate routine vaccination schedules. By integrating pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and epidemiological evidence—including a detailed review of cytochrome P450 enzyme maturation, genetic polymorphisms, vaccine excipient toxicity, and post-vaccination death timing from VAERS—the authors show that underdeveloped liver enzyme systems may leave certain infants unable to detoxify vaccine components. The result is a biologically plausible mechanism linking early-life vaccination to sudden infant death, particularly in those with genetic or developmental vulnerabilities.

Infant Livers Can't Safely Process Toxic Vaccine Ingredients

The study shows that infants—especially preterm—have immature cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzyme systems, which are critical for metabolizing chemicals. Yet standard vaccine schedules expose them to dozens of toxic excipients (e.g., aluminum, polysorbate 80, formaldehyde) during this vulnerable developmental window—before their detox pathways are fully functional.

Vaccine Ingredients Can Disrupt the Very Enzymes Needed to Clear Them

Many vaccine components provoke an inflammatory cytokine response, which the study notes can suppress CYP450 enzyme activity. This sets off a dangerous feedback loop: the very immune activation triggered by vaccination further impairs the infant’s ability to detoxify toxic excipients—amplifying systemic toxicity.

SIDS Deaths Cluster Within 7 Days Post-Vaccination—Peak on Day 2

VAERS data reveal that 75% of reported SIDS cases after vaccination occur within the first week, peaking sharply on day two. This is statistically significant and contradicts the assumption that these deaths are randomly distributed—strongly suggesting a biological link.

A Clear Biological Mechanism for Vaccine-induced SIDS

The study outlines a plausible chain of events: toxic vaccine excipients enter the infant’s system at a time when CYP450 enzymes are underdeveloped and unable to clear them efficiently. Inflammatory cytokines triggered by the immune response further suppress these detox enzymes, allowing excipients and secondary inflammatory byproducts to accumulate. In vulnerable infants, this toxic overload may disrupt brainstem regulation of respiration—especially the serotonin (5-HT) system, which is abnormal in the majority of SIDS cases—leading to fatal apnea during sleep.

Current Autopsy Protocols Miss Vaccine-Linked Metabolic Deaths

The paper highlights serious gaps in postmortem evaluations: brainstem and metabolic assessments are often skipped, leading to misclassification of deaths as unexplained SIDS. This likely obscures the real impact of vaccine-induced metabolic failure in infants with poor detox capacity.

Genetic Screening Could Identify High-Risk Infants—But It’s Not Being Used

Despite clear evidence that CYP450 genetic polymorphisms (like CYP2D6 and CYP3A5) influence how infants metabolize vaccine ingredients, pharmacogenetic screening remains absent from standard pediatric care. The authors argue that identifying these metabolic vulnerabilities in advance could prevent adverse reactions and save lives.

In addition to SIDS, toxic vaccine excipients—particularly aluminum—have also been implicated in the development of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, based on brain tissue analyses, population-level data, and experimental models:

Together, these findings support the urgent removal of toxic excipients from vaccines—and a complete restructuring of the childhood hyper-vaccination schedule—as necessary steps toward Making America Healthy Again.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Goldman GS, Cheng RZ. The Immature Infant Liver: Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and their Relevance to Vaccine Safety and SIDS Research. Int J Med Sci. 2025;22(10):2434-2445. Published 2025 Apr 28. doi:10.7150/ijms.114402

Miller NZ. Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990-2019 and review of the medical literature. Toxicol Rep. 2021;8:1324-1335. Published 2021 Jun 24. doi:10.1016/j.toxrep.2021.06.020