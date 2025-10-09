FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Kirshman's avatar
Paul Kirshman
4h

When will Bourla, Fauci, Collins etc etc be arrested and sent to Gitmo?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
4h

Wonder if anyone will take them seriously. I certainly hope so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture