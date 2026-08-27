FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
4h

No, I don't think so. The residents of Gaza have been taught by UN funded schools to hate Jews and the greatest good for mankind would be to destroy every one of them and the nation they live in, too. Consequently, every citizen of Gaza is a sworn enemy of the Jew and willed on and celebrated the October 7 attack. If my premise is correct, then justice will prevail when every one of them is destroyed.

This unabated hatred is why no Arab nation will take them in.

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Roger's avatar
Roger
4h

And even more atrocious Oct 7th was an Inside Job according to IDF soldiers.

https://rumble.com/v4l4oqw-october-7-was-an-inside-job-documentary-2024.html

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