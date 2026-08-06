FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
1dEdited

Misplaced, misunderstood.

The prosecutions should be started at the state boards of licensing who overstepped their bounds and Persecuted physicians who exercised their own lawful and ethical duties conscientiously.

Since the ramifications of those conspired actions resulted in deaths of very many people, severe charges are warranted.

Ditto every judge who denied ivermectin and HCQ to dying patients after legal battles brought BY hospitals. Ditto for hospital admins who brought the cases. They felt so Entitled to deny care in the midst of medical confusion that they deserve their day in criminal court for causing suffering, not to mention death.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
1d

Crimes against humanity are not pardonable offenses.

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