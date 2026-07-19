FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
7h

The Canadian Forrestry Department needs to evaluate their program! I have lived in the thumb of Michigan my entire life and didn’t experience these toxic wildfires until 2020.. maybe 2021! What are they doing different that is “firing up” the trees! Enough is enough!

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ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
7h

You are assuming that any speculative numbers are even remotely correct. We learned during convid that the establishmnt ‘expert class’ modeling estimations were totally wrong! Nicholas and Dr McCullough, why do you trust the numbers now?

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