David Resnick
2h

This is exactly the kind of first class reporting we need. Thank you for giving me this information so clearly.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
41m

Pitting “2000 kids died” against “10 kids died after the vaccine” is a rhetorical trick — it plays fear against fear and distracts from the real conversation. Instead of weaponizing numbers, we should be talking about context: who is actually at risk, how immunity develops, and what tools we have for treatment. Natural exposure always produces broader immune memory, which contributes to long-term population-level immunity (herd immunity), a real benefit. And effective early treatments can reduce the chance of severe outcomes when they do occur. Fear should never drive policy or personal decisions. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in until more of us become educated on how the immune system works, and how injecting antigens (or the message to make them) can dysregulate immunity.

