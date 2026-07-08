FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClassicalLiberalGirl's avatar
ClassicalLiberalGirl
2h

Are vaccinated people giving Alpha-Gal to ticks, or are ticks giving Alpha-Gal to humans? In my experience, food allergies are much more likely to be related to vaccines than to ticks.

Reply
Share
3 replies
DBC's avatar
DBC
2h

Since when, should the CDC be trusted for accurate information? I smell another rat.

Most are sick of the bullsh!t.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture