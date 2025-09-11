The assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University resembles the assassination attempt on Donald Trump near Butler Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. I have not visited the sites to take my own measurements, but according to news reporting, the distance in both cases was about 143 yards.

Sniper position relative to stage in Butler, PN. Note that 430 feet equals 143 yards.

Drone photograph of alleged sniper position and POV. Reuters

In our increasingly unstable era, public figures who labeled as “conservative” or “far right” should probably avoid open air public speaking engagements in locations surrounded by structures that could serve as a sniper’s perch.

As was the case in Butler, Pennsylvania, it would have been easy to secure the roof of the nearby building on the campus of Utah Valley University, but it seems that only a skilled private security outfit can be trusted to secure such perimeters properly. Law enforcement, campus police, and even the Secret Service are apparently not up for the task.

Share