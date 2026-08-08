FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
11h

Nothing says scam like: hurry up and destroy all the evidence. They were literally wiping the scene within a fraction of a second after the shot, obviously knowing that the scene was safe and subsequent shots weren’t a concern. Charlie’s own people were in on it.

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
11h

My father was the US Army's small arms ballistic expert back in the 1960s and 1970s. He taught me a lot and knew much more about his subject than I will ever know. However, in this case, I am certain that he would have contested the findings, and when asked why a 30.06 rifle shot from a downward trajectory of 250+yards wouldn't have resulted in the reported findings, he would have said, "Because, so far, the laws of physics haven't been repealed." One of his favorite sayings, and so very applicable here.

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