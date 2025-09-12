FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles InCharge's avatar
Charles InCharge
5m

Because we aren’t a bunch of low IQ basement dwellers livin’ on hot pockets, pot store fantasies, fueled by Haight developed from CNN and MSNBC contrived miss quotes, exacting destruction on the innocent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
6mEdited

George Floyd died of drug overdose in police custody He wasn’t killed by police.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture