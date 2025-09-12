Charlie Kirk Murdered: No "Far Right" Riots
No riots, looting, and burning of cities following the cold-blooded murder of a beloved cultural figure.
Democrats and their media cronies frequently talk about “right-wing extremists and racists” who pose a danger to public safety. Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, several people have asked me—a devotee of George Washington and James Madison— if I think we should expect violence from conservatives.
Reflexively—without even thinking about it—I have replied that I don’t anticipate any organized violence, never mind rioting, burning, and looting of the BLM/Antifa variety.
While BLM and Antifa set the nation on fire after the career criminal and drug addict, George Floyd was unintentionally killed by a solitary police officer in Minneapolis—a city with a thoroughly leftists Democrat administration—the so-called “far right” has shown remarkable restraint since one of its most beloved cultural figures was murdered in cold blood while having a calm conversation with students on a college campus.
As tempting as it is to punch in the face all of the punks who are celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk, I urge everyone to refrain from doing so. With this incident, the cultural Left has revealed its vile true colors in such a garish way that even the most somnolent members of our society can’t avoid noticing it.
As ugly as things have been in this country for the last several years, I see grounds for hope that coolheaded reason will prevail over the forces of deranged emotion, savagery, and violence.
Because we aren’t a bunch of low IQ basement dwellers livin’ on hot pockets, pot store fantasies, fueled by Haight developed from CNN and MSNBC contrived miss quotes, exacting destruction on the innocent.
George Floyd died of drug overdose in police custody He wasn’t killed by police.