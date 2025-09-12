Democrats and their media cronies frequently talk about “right-wing extremists and racists” who pose a danger to public safety. Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, several people have asked me—a devotee of George Washington and James Madison— if I think we should expect violence from conservatives.

Reflexively—without even thinking about it—I have replied that I don’t anticipate any organized violence, never mind rioting, burning, and looting of the BLM/Antifa variety.

While BLM and Antifa set the nation on fire after the career criminal and drug addict, George Floyd was unintentionally killed by a solitary police officer in Minneapolis—a city with a thoroughly leftists Democrat administration—the so-called “far right” has shown remarkable restraint since one of its most beloved cultural figures was murdered in cold blood while having a calm conversation with students on a college campus.

As tempting as it is to punch in the face all of the punks who are celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk, I urge everyone to refrain from doing so. With this incident, the cultural Left has revealed its vile true colors in such a garish way that even the most somnolent members of our society can’t avoid noticing it.

As ugly as things have been in this country for the last several years, I see grounds for hope that coolheaded reason will prevail over the forces of deranged emotion, savagery, and violence.

The spirt of Apollo Belvedere, personification of reason, may yet prevail.

