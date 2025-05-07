Right after I finished my last post about China’s dedication to strengthening itself while the U.S. dithers around with frivolous drivel, I saw a report on China’s new thorium reactor headlined, “China Unveils World’s 1st ‘Meltdown Proof’ Thorium Reactor.”

Many of the statements in the article struck me as boosterism and propaganda, but then I did some quick research on thorium reactor technology. It seems that U.S. researchers did indeed go a very long way in developing this technology, but then—for reasons that aren’t entirely clear—found little support or interest for it in the United States.

The Shippingport nuclear power station in Pennsylvania successfully used thorium to generate power for 25 years before it was decommissioned in 1985, but its success wasn’t followed up.

Given that solar panels and wind turbines are an obvious scam, it seems to me that it’s time for the United States to rejuvenate nuclear power. Thorium reactor technology seems to hold great promise.

