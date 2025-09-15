By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is estimated that only a small fraction of the total population—considerably less than 1%—will live to 100 with intact cognitive function. However, for those who do reach 100, the proportion who remain cognitively healthy is significantly higher, though estimates vary widely.

Neuville et al, published the 90+ Study, found that roughly 47% of centenarians in its sample had a dementia diagnosis, with others having no or mild cognitive impairment. The 90+ Study reported the risk of dementia was strongly associated with neuropathological changes found in the brain at autopsy. Conversely, those free of pathological changes died with cognitive function intact.

Neuville RS, Biswas R, Ho CC, Bukhari S, Sajjadi SA, Paganini-Hill A, Montine TJ, Corrada MM, Kawas CH. Study of neuropathological changes and dementia in 100 centenarians in The 90+ Study. Alzheimers Dement. 2023 Aug;19(8):3417-3425. doi: 10.1002/alz.12981. Epub 2023 Feb 16. PMID: 36795955; PMCID: PMC10427735.

Some centenarians have been found to have cognitive resilience or resistance to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, with some showing little to no cognitive symptoms despite brain pathology. There is almost nothing published on what these factors could be or how they could be amplified.

The 100-Plus Study is a cohort of centenarians who were assessed serially over time. The major findings were that good hearing, higher levels of education, premorbid IQ, frequency of current cognitive activity were associated with higher scores on all domains. Lifetime cognitive activity and attention/processing speed were associated with better outcomes. None of the other investigated associations between risk factors and performance on cognitive domains were significant after correction for multiple comparisons.

The point of this analysis is that there is much to learn about who is long-lived and how some can achieve very long healthspans. In my view we should invest more in cohorts such as 100-Plus to learn about positive, healthy determinants as opposed to the more conventional screen, detect, and treat disease model applied during adulthood.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Beker N, Ganz A, Hulsman M, Klausch T, Schmand BA, Scheltens P, Sikkes SAM, Holstege H. Association of Cognitive Function Trajectories in Centenarians With Postmortem Neuropathology, Physical Health, and Other Risk Factors for Cognitive Decline. JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Jan 4;4(1):e2031654. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.31654. PMID: 33449094; PMCID: PMC7811180.