FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1h

It sounds to me like the brain is a "muscle." The more you "exercise" it, the longer and stronger your brain will last. Just another benefit for those of us who are critical thinkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Kovaz's avatar
Karen Kovaz
6m

I would be interested to know if the centenarians who did not develop neuropathological changes or dementia avoided annual flu shots and the other toxic vaccines that are emphatically recommended to anyone over 50 since the early 80's. Add the toxic COVID jab to the mix and it is not surprising to see that there is a significant increase in dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkisons occurring in the over 60 population.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture