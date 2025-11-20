FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

B Campbell
3h

Hi John. A small compliment here. I enjoy reading your posts as they tend to be succinct and interesting. Adding pertinent historical and literary references is a bonus. It's a gift. Glad you're choosing share with us. Cheers!

Another WorldView Is Possible
3hEdited

Amen.

Sadly, much of that fiat debt-based borrowing and spending economy, goes directly to producing weapons of war. Most of the apparent prosperity produces nothing of any real value - just countless deaths, that most of us are happy to ignore. It enriches the less than one percenter ruling class, and provides jobs in dirty and blood-soaked industries, creating an economy of Imperialist degeneracy.

We used to make things of value and utility. How long ago was that?

I recently heard that if you subtract the AI Data Center boom, designed to enslave and destroy the many of us - US economic growth has been less than one percent, for the past year.

While Russia has been forced to expand their weapons making, to defend against NATO aggression - the sanctions that were supposed to have destroyed their economy ("turn the Ruble into rubble") have completely backfired. Their economy is growing - and because we cut them off, they've been forced to re-invest in their own domestic production, making them less vulnerable to the global chaos sure to result, when the US dollar stops being the global reserve currency; or otherwise collapses.

I can't tell if the Captains on our Titanic imperial voyage, are aiming for the iceberg out of foolishness and hubris - or if they're deliberately trying to kill us all. I'm guessing that they all have reserved seats, in the lifeboats.

