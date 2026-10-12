FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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HBDuncan's avatar
HBDuncan
2h

He was never mad for appreciating heavenly architectural beauty! Thankful he was & shared for generations to come❣️🙌🏽❤️‍🩹🙏🏼🕊️.

A creative visionary Michelangelo in architecture ❣️🕊️

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Desert Jewel's avatar
Desert Jewel
2h

Those castles elevate mind and soul still. In the barren desert of 2026, Art and Beauty are rare…Instead, we look at grotesquely unsophisticated “functional“ buildings. It begs the question, who is crazy?

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