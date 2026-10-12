Right after I posted my interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone “Are Many Western Elites Sadistic Psychopaths?” I thought of the irony that King Ludwig II of Germany was declared mentally incompetent and deposed on June 10, 1886 and found dead in Lake Starnberg—along with the psychiatrist who evaluated him (Dr. Bernhard von Gudden)— three days later.

People thought that Ludwig was nuts because of his fondness for building “fairy tale” castles like Neuschwannstein.

Compare Neuschwannstein—which cost (inflation-adusted) the equivalent of 58 million Euros and now brings in about 100 million per year in revenue—to the trillions that governments across the West spend on nonsensical crap, corrupt deals, and weapons.

When was the last time a major leader in Europe proposed building something beautiful that would would inspire awe and admiration in visitors from all over the world?

Upon meeting the 18-year-old king, Richard Wagner perceived that his romantic character to be so at odds with the harsh reality of the world that he wouldn’t last long.

Today I was brought to him. He is sadly so beautiful and wise, soulful and lordly, that I fear his life must fade away like a divine dream in this base world … You cannot imagine the magic of his countenance: if he remains alive it will be a great miracle.

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