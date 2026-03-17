FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
35mEdited

there are tens of millions of Americans who voted for America first who have been seething over this administration's complete and utter surrender to Israel. I pray this is the damn breaking. We are all sick and tired of being lied to. This is perhaps the greatest deception ever perpetrated on our citizens in American History

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Luanne Hisle's avatar
Luanne Hisle
30m

Good letter. He makes a good point. Good for him for standing up for his own values.

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