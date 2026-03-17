Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent Resigns
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran"
Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter.
Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter.
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there are tens of millions of Americans who voted for America first who have been seething over this administration's complete and utter surrender to Israel. I pray this is the damn breaking. We are all sick and tired of being lied to. This is perhaps the greatest deception ever perpetrated on our citizens in American History
Good letter. He makes a good point. Good for him for standing up for his own values.