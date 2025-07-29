By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Bio‑Pharmaceutical Complex is in panic mode.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued a new policy statement calling for the complete elimination of all nonmedical vaccine exemptions for child care and school attendance. That means no religious exemptions, no philosophical exemptions — only medical exemptions granted under tightly controlled conditions.

Why now? Because the vaccine cabal has realized that the public is now aware of the serious and irreversible neurological, developmental, and immune-related health risks associated with childhood hyper-vaccination of inadequately tested products.

A new CDC‑funded national survey by Vasudevan et al has exposed a collapse in parental confidence in the childhood vaccine schedule:

Only ~40% of pregnant participants and parents of young children said they would accept all recommended vaccines on schedule.

About 60% planned to delay, refuse, or were undecided about one or more routine childhood vaccines.

One‑third (33%) of parents of young children already refuse some or all vaccines outright.

Nearly half (48%) of first‑time pregnant women are undecided about vaccinating their baby at all.

This is why the vaccine cabal is scrambling to slam the door shut on choice — they know if freedom remains, vaccine uptake will continue to crater. Instead of asking why so many parents are rejecting their products, they are doubling down on coercion and mandates.

The public is awake now. The more they push, the more families will resist.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

