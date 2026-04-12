FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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RLM's avatar
RLM
3h

Cheap journalism asks a question in hopes the reader is easily persuaded by an unproven assertion. Really, Mr. Leake, this is beneath your level of previously excellent writing.

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ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
1h

“God does not bless any conflict.” There are times for war and times for peace as the bible declares so please Pope, maybe you need to go back to the scriptures. this is nonsense that the catholic church says its always for peace—yet it thoughout history, it has been the initiator of countless religious wars (killing thousands upon thousands (not including the inquisitions)) all done in the name of the Pope and of their interpretation of scripture. So, please dont say nonsense like this. For America, it is up to the Commander in Chief of America and his cabinet to help determine if its a time for war or peace.

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