A new Novak Djokovic documentary titled The Wolf in Winter is set to be released on Amazon tomorrow.

In the pre-release publicity, Djokovic has stated the film reveals the ordeal he suffered at the hands of Australian authorities when he arrived in Melbourne in 2022 to compete in the Australian Open. After receiving a visa and green light to fly all the way to Australia to compete because he had already contracted and recovered from COVID-19, the Australian authorities rescinded his visa upon his arrival because he wasn’t vaccinated. He was then placed in a hotel-detention center and subjected to all manner of arbitrary, chicken-shit tyranny.

As I related in my interview with Tucker Carlson (in which I muddled Melbourne with Sydney) this was a deliberate act of sadism to humiliate the champion.

After he was finally released and allowed to go home, he was subjected to the most repulsive interview I have ever watched in which a BBC reporter stated that all he had to do was get the shot and he would be allowed to continue on his path to becoming the Greatest of All Time.

Though I didn’t mention Matthew 4:8–10, in which the devil takes Jesus to a high mountain, shows him the kingdoms of the world, and tries to tempt him, the story is exactly what I was thinking about, and Mr. Carlson had the same thought.

The attempt to force the COVID-19 vaccine on all of humanity was the work of a globalist oligarchy that has made the deal with the devil that Jesus turned down.

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