FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
7m

Thank you for your last statement: the deal with the devil.

Succinct and to the point.

We seldom get the truth in such a clear way

God bless you BKS

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
6m

Amen, John Leake.

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