FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
1h

Our government is absolutely disgusting.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2h

The DNI's parting gift..?

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