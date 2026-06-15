In April of last year I gave a presentation at Jesus College, Cambridge about US Department of Defense Bio-labs with a focus on its facilities in Ukraine. As I pointed out, the DoD explicitly acknowledged its investment in these labs on March 10, 2022, when a Senior Defense Official spoke about DoD’s “Cooperative Biological Threat Reduction Program activities in Ukraine” and published a “Fact Sheet” that included the following disclosures.

“DoD has been working with Ukrainian government since 2005 to secure five biological research laboratories in Kyiv.”

“We have invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian labs ...”

“They [Ukrainian bio-researchers] are looking at pathogens that infect humans and animals with an emphasis on those that are endemic to Ukraine, Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, botulism, classic swine fever, Crimean hemorrhagic fever, avian flu.”

Note the preposterousness of the first statement — i.e., the US Department of Defense has worked for over twenty years “to secure five biological research laboratories in Kiev.” Are we really to believe that it takes this long to close the labs and destroy the dangerous pathogens they contain?

When I read the DoD Fact Sheet in 2022, I figured these disclosures were the tip of the iceberg of what the DoD and its Ukrainian proxies are doing in Ukrainian biolabs. What the DoD characterizes as “looking at pathogens that infect humans and animals” is a euphemism for “looking at ways in which pathogens that infect humans can be made more transmissible or more pathogenic to humans and animals.”

On June 12, 2026, DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents about U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Biolabs, specifically mentioning the biolabs in Ukraine.

As I suspected, the labs in Ukraine have been a bonanza for the US Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, which has long worked with the DoD to perform Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC).

DURC is officially described as “research intended for beneficial purposes but could be misapplied to cause harm.” This is another species of Orwellian Newspeak for obscuring the true purpose of DURC—that is, to create bioweapons and commercially valuable “countermeasures” such as vaccines that can forced on the civilian population in the event that a bioweapon (like SARS-CoV-2) is released (accidentally or deliberately) from a lab.

I found the statement at the bottom of page 4 especially noteworthy.

Why would the US government pay Ukrainian scientists to research highly pathogenic avian flu? This raises the suspicion that Ukrainian scientists are using American and Dutch biotechnology to develop an avian flu bioweapon.

Recall that in 2011, Yoshihiro Kawaoka (University of Wisconsin–Madison) and Ron Fouchier (Erasmus Medical Center, Netherlands) independently conducted experiments to assess whether H5N1 could become transmissible between mammals. Ferrets, whose respiratory tract physiology closely resembles the human, were used as the animal model.

As we relate in our book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality:

Fouchier’s team began with an H5N1 strain isolated in Indonesia and introduced specific mutations: two in the hemagglutinin (HA) protein to change receptor binding from avian-type to human-type, and one in the PB2 polymerase gene to enhance replication in mammalian cells. They then serially passaged the virus through ferrets, and after ten passages, observed airborne transmission between ferrets in adjacent cages. Five mutations in total were identified as critical for this transmissibility. Kawaoka’s group generated a reassortment virus combining the HA gene from H5N1 with seven segments from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic strain, which already had efficient human transmissibility. They engineered four mutations in the HA protein, enabling respiratory droplet transmission in ferrets. Both manuscripts were submitted in 2011, Fouchier’s to Science and Kawaoka’s to Nature, which sparked widespread alarm in the scientific community. The U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) recommended redacting key methodological details due to bioterrorism and biosafety concerns. This led to a temporary publication delay. After further debate, including international input and the development of new biosafety guidelines, both papers were published, Kawaoka’s in May 2012 and Fouchier’s in June. The episode ignited an ongoing global debate over the ethics and safety of creating highly pathogenic agents that could, accidentally or deliberately, be released from a lab. Fouchier and Kawaoka claimed their research enables mankind to stay ahead of the natural evolution of influenza viruses to prepare for their eventual emergence. Equipped with these pathogens, researchers could, they claimed, develop vaccines and antiviral medications to counter them if viruses like them should ever strike. The trouble with this dubious reasoning is that such dangerous pathogens are far more likely to escape from a lab than to evolve naturally—a purely theoretical prospect that may never happen in millions of years. In 2020, humanity would learn the hard way how dangerous it is to engineer pathogenic and highly transmissible agents in a lab.

And yet, six years later, we are confronted with the distinct possibility that Ukrainian scientists are developing avian flu bioweapons.

Thank God we have Peter Daszak—the disgraced and NIH debarred former head of Ecohealth Alliance—to weigh in on X by repeating the same DoD lie that it’s taken over twenty years to “secure” the biolabs in Ukraine.

Who on earth is dumb enough to listen to Peter Daszak? That he still has an audience reminds me of the WHO's decision to send him to Wuhan in early 2020 to investigate the origin of SARS-COV-2.

As I recently testified before the EU Parliament, this was the equivalent of the LAPD sending Charles Manson to investigate the Sharon Tate murder, because there is overwhelming evidence that Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance played a decisive role in creating the virus.

All the above pertains to the insane and criminal proxy war that the US (and now Europe) have been waging against Russia in Ukraine since the CIA-backed Maidan coup in 2014.

As I relate in my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, the US government has long been doing everything in its power to bait the Russian bear into a war in Ukraine. The following are just a few of these provocations (in addition to the US-sponsored biolabs that are the subject of this post).

2008: United States announces plan for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO.

2014: US National Endowment for Democracy (NED)—long suspected of being a CIA front organization—provides substantial funding for Euromaidan protests that oust Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, who rejected an EU Association Agreement for Ukraine. The Agreement required that Ukraine borrow a large sum from International Monetary Fund (IMF) with onerous terms, including the elimination of natural gas subsidies for Ukrainian households.

Substantial forensic evidence emerges that the Maidan Massacre of February 20, 2014, which galvanized the movement to overthrow President Yanukovich, was perpetrated from snipers firing from surrounding buildings controlled by Maidan protestors. This raises the suspicion it was a false flag attack.

2014: Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt have phone call (intercepted by Russian intelligence) revealing their covert engineering of Ukrainian political leadership and meddling in Ukraine’s sovereignty.

2014: Baltic countries join NATO.

2015–2022: CIA establishes as many as twelve secret “forward operating bases” along Ukraine’s border with Russia and training elite Ukrainian commando units (Unit 2245) to capture Russian drones and decrypt communications.

2015 and 2021: United States provides over $2.7 billion in security assistance to train and equip the Ukrainian military.

Later 2021, Russian intelligence informs President Putin that the CIA and British intelligence (MI6) are essentially controlling Ukrainian intelligence and turning it into a “springboard for operations against Moscow.”

December 2021: United States and NATO reject Russian neutrality proposal for Ukraine.

February 2022: Vice President Kamala Harris attends Munich Security Conference and reiterates US intention for Ukraine to join NATO.

Imagine how the US government and military would react if Russia were doing anything even resembling any of the above activities anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, never mind a few hundred miles from Washington D.C.

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