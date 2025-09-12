At this morning’s news conference about the arrest of suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, descriptions of “engravings” on the spent shell case and on the unspent cartridges found in rifle’s magazine were conveyed to the press.

On the spent casing was purportedly engraved: “ Notices, Notices, bulges O WO What’s this ?”

On one unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “ Hey Fascist! Catch !”

On another unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “Oh Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao.”

Note that “Ciao Bella” is a common greeting in Italian used among friends, intimates, or for flirting that could mean “Hello Beautiful” or “Goodbye Beautiful,” depending on the context. The engraver placed the two words in the wrong order.

On another unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “If you read this, you are gay, LMAO.”

The mocking engravings suggest that the shooter may have been hanging around gun shows — a good place to find an old Mauser 98 rifle — where one often sees artisans in the business of inscribing the brass casings of rifle cartridges (like the following .50 caliber cartridge).

Obviously whoever engraved the cartridges in the rifle’s magazine planned for law enforcement to find the rifle, which again raises the question: Why did the shooter flee with the rifle instead of leaving it on the roof?

News of the engravings reminded me of reports of pistol cartridges that the shooter of UHC CEO Brian Thompson ejected onto the sidewalk, which were purportedly inscribed (with a Sharpie) with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose.”

This, in turn, reminded me of reports of U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick inscribing on artillery shell—destined for the war in Ukraine—with the words "To: Putin From: PA-1 #peacethroughstrength” Brian Fitzpatrick”

It apparently didn’t occur to the Congressmen that the shell wouldn’t strike Vladimir Putin, but more likely a young Russian soldier sent to the front—a young man who has parents, siblings, and friends who love him and would mourn him when he was blown to smithereens by an American artillery shell.

We are apparently surrounded by weirdos in this country.

