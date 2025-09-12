FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Cia Parker
23m

The allusion is to a popular Italian song in WWII, in which a girl asks the anti-Mussolini partisans to take her away with them, and to bury her on the mountain if she dies for liberty. You could listen to it on Youtube. Bella ciao. The line quoted, Bella, ciao, bella, ciao, bella, ciao, ciao, ciao, is the refrain. The song is a variant on an earlier, non-partisan, song, hauntingly beautiful.

lawrence greenberg
18m

This is all too convenient - I don't buy it. Too simple and easy and fast, too many clues to be found, too much evidence just lying around. This smacks of a conspiracy using a patsy, and I do not buy it. Does anyone else feel the same way?

