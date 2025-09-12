Engravings on Shell Casings
Congressmen autographing missiles, killer of UHC CEO Brian Thompson inscribing pistol cartridges, and now engravings found on rifle cartridges in Charlie Kirk's murder.
At this morning’s news conference about the arrest of suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, descriptions of “engravings” on the spent shell case and on the unspent cartridges found in rifle’s magazine were conveyed to the press.
On the spent casing was purportedly engraved: “Notices, Notices, bulges O WO What’s this?”
On one unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “Hey Fascist! Catch!”
On another unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “Oh Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao.”
Note that “Ciao Bella” is a common greeting in Italian used among friends, intimates, or for flirting that could mean “Hello Beautiful” or “Goodbye Beautiful,” depending on the context. The engraver placed the two words in the wrong order.
On another unfired cartridge was purportedly engraved: “If you read this, you are gay, LMAO.”
The mocking engravings suggest that the shooter may have been hanging around gun shows — a good place to find an old Mauser 98 rifle — where one often sees artisans in the business of inscribing the brass casings of rifle cartridges (like the following .50 caliber cartridge).
Obviously whoever engraved the cartridges in the rifle’s magazine planned for law enforcement to find the rifle, which again raises the question: Why did the shooter flee with the rifle instead of leaving it on the roof?
News of the engravings reminded me of reports of pistol cartridges that the shooter of UHC CEO Brian Thompson ejected onto the sidewalk, which were purportedly inscribed (with a Sharpie) with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose.”
This, in turn, reminded me of reports of U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick inscribing on artillery shell—destined for the war in Ukraine—with the words "To: Putin From: PA-1 #peacethroughstrength” Brian Fitzpatrick”
It apparently didn’t occur to the Congressmen that the shell wouldn’t strike Vladimir Putin, but more likely a young Russian soldier sent to the front—a young man who has parents, siblings, and friends who love him and would mourn him when he was blown to smithereens by an American artillery shell.
We are apparently surrounded by weirdos in this country.
The allusion is to a popular Italian song in WWII, in which a girl asks the anti-Mussolini partisans to take her away with them, and to bury her on the mountain if she dies for liberty. You could listen to it on Youtube. Bella ciao. The line quoted, Bella, ciao, bella, ciao, bella, ciao, ciao, ciao, is the refrain. The song is a variant on an earlier, non-partisan, song, hauntingly beautiful.
This is all too convenient - I don't buy it. Too simple and easy and fast, too many clues to be found, too much evidence just lying around. This smacks of a conspiracy using a patsy, and I do not buy it. Does anyone else feel the same way?