FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
1d

I purchased the book last week. I plan on reading it on my upcoming vacation. I read “Rape of the Mind” on my last trip.

The greatest hoax on the planet after 9/11 was ConVid. I turned my television off one day when I realized the daily death count was nothing more than fear porn. I am much calmer now that I don’t watch the anger box.

We are lied to every moment of every day. From the artificial and rigged price at the gas pump, bill boards, news media including many alternative sites. I see the effects every day, even in my own family and circle of friends. Everyone is now part of a cult of like minded. Defy their perception then you become the enemy.

I’m not a religious person in the traditional sense of the meaning, though I do believe that there is a demonic haze engulfing the world. Propaganda is turning people into dazed, confused and angry zombies

Thank you for the book

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Rick Farmer's avatar
Rick Farmer
1d

I disagree that John’s recognition of the unnecessary and unjustified US attack on Iran as another example of a manipulated mind virus is an example of TDS. Trump himself recognized the Iran scam before he was co-opted on the issue, probably because he was threatened with the JFK/Charlie Kirk treatment (more likely than with release of Epstein material). Iran phobia and Russo-phobia fit John’s mind virus theory perfectly.

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