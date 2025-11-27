FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Horace the Menace
4h

Is that what you think he was trying to tell us - that we all have a dark side?

Huh. I thought he was trying to tell us rather more than that...

freelearner
3h

Many, perhaps most children who are sexually trafficked do not survive until adulthood. Thus, the woman died. I think the idea that these women were in fact children was a bridge too far to put into a movie, even for Kubrick, but that is what I take it to mean.

9 years ago a woman came into my life (I'm a woman myself) who had been sexually trafficked starting at age 3 for two decades. I disagree that people generally have a dark side, but a surprisingly large minority of the Western population are pedophiles and sociopaths. I am not a eugenicist, I am staunchly against that, but probably about 10% of us -- those men (and complicit women -- in shocking numbers) could go, and humanity would benefit greatly.

The crazy thing about pedophiles is they're not even particularly secretive. They're not ashamed or hiding in the shadows, they're a community who all share resources, kind of like the mob. They all know each other. I just think they aren't caught because normal people have such strong psychological defenses that we refuse to see what is in front of us when the red flags show up -- not even a conscious decision -- we are probably blocked subconsciously. It's such an awful notion that we literally can't see it. My friend tried to tell adults (hinting more than fully saying) on multiple occasions, and it never went anywhere. Another meaning of eyes wide shut.

