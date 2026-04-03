FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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John Gutermuth's avatar
John Gutermuth
2d

The Iranian “people” are not fighting for the radical Muslim regime! Get your facts straight !!

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Steve Woolsey's avatar
Steve Woolsey
2d

And… We can “thank” BO for empowering Iran with the pallets of cash President that helped them along this path to world terror leader… Get behind our President and support what it takes to win this thing quickly and we won’t have to endure the whiners moaning about the “quagmire” brought on by anti American cowards dragging us down at every political turn.

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