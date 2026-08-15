We live in a strange era in which the criminal conduct of our ruling class is so painfully obvious that it often gives me a headache. It’s as though millions of people cannot see it because it is so painfully obvious because the mind assumes that the criminal conduct of official authorities must be concealed in a sophisticated way.

This morning I woke up to a post from my Focal Points co-author, Dr. Peter McCullough, titled First, Do Harm: NIH’s Chief Bioethicist Slept Next to the Architect of Mass Vaccination and Let Pregnant Women Pay the Price.

While lawyers can argue interminably about jurisdiction (federal or state) and which specific common law or statute applies, the evidentiary standard is obviously met (from text messages) for—at the very least—criminally negligent conduct causing severe harm (to parents) and death (to the miscarried fetus). Criminal negligence involves causing grave harm or death by acting with blameworthy carelessness. The accused does not necessarily mean to gravely harm or kill anyone. Instead, they ignore the obvious and severe danger that a normal, careful person would have noticed and avoided.

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