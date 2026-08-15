FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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christopher peacock's avatar
christopher peacock
2h

Calling them criminals is a gross understatement! Mass murderers would be more accurate!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
2h

Yet, because there is a pharma / government symbiosis that worked together to undermine the constitutional moral absolutes, they were able to not only murder with impunity, but hack the federal reserve for fiat billions in exchange for the millions of lives they obviously exchanged for their greed.

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