FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
5h

Not surprising. Thanks for reporting this, John. What is the road back from perdition? Are doctors corrupt or merely corruptible, and influenced by a corrupting system? I would propose that it is the system that corrupts doctors, not the other way around. Most doctors are kind, caring, and honest, but the few (and I hope it is just a few) who are susceptible, will succumb when the fruits of temptation are dangled before them systematically. We need a health care system which rewards doctors for providing good care, and offers them training which enables them to offer true healing to their patients, and not just "disease management" with dozens of pharmaceuticals. Speaking as one with an M.D., the practice of medicine can be quite discouraging when you lack the powers to effect true healing, and are stuck with prescribing poisons for your patients. At World Council for Health, Tess Lawrie's international consortium of forward-thinking health care reformers, we are trying to institute just such a system, founded on commitment to ethical principles, and healing integrative health care. The hope for better health care lies in such efforts. The best health care system is one that makes itself superfluous by building a society so healthy that it rarely needs health care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
5h

Let the hangings begin.

Without JUSTICE, and transparency, the cult of criminal self-enrichment, by all the insiders in the public-looting circle jerk, have no fear.

They need to see their criminal-cohorts kicking and twitching en route to their father, Satan.

Godspeed DoJ, your window of opportunity is limited. Press hard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture