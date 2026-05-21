FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Sue Wald's avatar
Sue Wald
2h

Very beautiful for an early morning read. Thank you.

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ANNEMARIE G's avatar
ANNEMARIE G
41m

Math smart but economically stupid imho! They should have taken the money and donated it to charities rather than waste the opportunities money gives in the right hands…

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