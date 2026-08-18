FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Ryan Heinzman's avatar
Ryan Heinzman
3h

DC became a corporation in 1871, immune from all laws and the constitution itself. No wonder we've had world wars and modern wars without congressional approval. And when approval isn't there, destroy the twin towers to make America support murdering millions of innocent people who have nothing to do with the war to begin with. It's a big money machine that JFK fought and was killed over, among other things. Makes me sick to my stomach

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
3hEdited

DC was wholly defeated by a remarkably small number of tribesmen and foreign fighters in Afghanistan armed with little more than small arms yet some people still believe DC attacking a much larger and more sophisticated country was a sound decision? DC is populated with cloistered fools many of which are clearly mentally disturbed (sociopaths, psychopaths, etc.). The diseased imbeciles in DC pose a clear and present danger to the American people, and world.

Perhaps worth noting, I'm an Army vet who served in a combat arms specialty but I don't think any military experience is really needed to understand that DC's behavior is mind numbingly idiotic.

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