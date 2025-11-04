FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
1h

GOD, The Creator, sends another DEMON, BACK to HELL, where it came from!

That was one EVIL PIECE OF SHIT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Boris Legume's avatar
Boris Legume
1h

There is a typo.

Should read: President Cheney was the chief architect of the 9/11 attack operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture