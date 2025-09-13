FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
1h

John, my thoughts precisely for some time: Just look at the Madmen who have sway over us: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Altman, Fauci, the infintile Presidents from Clinton on, primitive, infintile, destabilized souls, and of course I have always thought feminism, and the swath of cultural devastation it has inflicted is due to harpy harradans disabling the natural order of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Gayln Perry's avatar
Gayln Perry
41m

John, If you have not spent time reading and reflecting on Romans chapter 1 verse 16 through 32. I would strongly encourage you to do that. This section of Romans can explain everything. In short summary, it states that when man refuses to see the truth of God that is evident all around us and begins to worship the creature rather than the creator than ultimately God turns them over to the lists of their heart. This leads to literally the dishonoring of their own bodies, and to degraded passions, leading to exchanging the natural function of male and female, sexual relationship relationships. It states after we are turned over to degrading passions, we are turned over to a depraved mind. This is a methodical downhill slope with the ultimate result in a depraved mind. What do depraved minds do? There is a long list, but I will highlight several things, including wickedness, evil, murder, inventors of evil, unloving, unmerciful, and more importantly, lastly that “although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same, but also give Hardy approval to those who practice them“. This is exactly what you just described. We are now giving hardy approval to those who practice wickedness and evil deeds and murder. You could describe this as a psychopath, but I would say when a society as a whole rejects, the creator, the whole society ends up with a depraved mind. God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture