Corrin Strong
1h

While many people have had success losing weight with these drugs, a lot of doctors don’t seem to be aware or care that others have suffered very serious and long-lasting side effects.

I am in the latter class and went through “My year of living painfully,” as documented in my Substack article of that name. Thankfully, my symptoms finally did subside after almost a year, although many others have not been so fortunate.

I don’t know anything about the so-called best in class drug that the Good Doctor is touting here, however, I would urge great caution for anybody considering the use of any of this class of drugs!

Remember, there is no such thing as a free lunch!

Mark Wichman
34m

Dr. McCullough, I am a paid subscriber to your Substack. Your support for this new and unproven class of medications sounds quite similar to the statement, “take this shot and you won’t get Covid”. Followed by, “here’s my own company’s Covid shot that’s the best of ‘em all”. Not even a little info on muscle loss. Particularly, that muscle that beats in your chest that you spent a career thinking about. Even if the crap you’re selling might injure that? Super disappointing.

