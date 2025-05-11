GLP-1 Drugs Overtake other Weight Loss Medications
Self-Administered Retatrutide Emerges as Best-in-Class
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
It is remarkable to see large amounts of weight loss in substantial numbers of people. No doubt GLP-1 receptor agonists are being used. The GLP-1 medications approved for weight loss by the FDA include Saxenda (liraglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide), as well as Zepbound (tirzepatide). These are all glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists that help reduce appetite and food intake, leading to reductions in adipose and skeletal muscle tissue. A recent update in JAMA indicated that Ozempic-like drugs have overtaken less expensive stimulants just as phentermine which is marketed under many brand names and formulations worldwide, including Acxion, Adipex, Adipex-P, Duromine, Elvenir, Fastin, Ionamin, Lomaira (phentermine hydrochloride), Panbesy, Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate), Razin, Redusa, Sentis, Suprenza, and Terfamex. .
However, most want to be free of clinic visits and needles and control their own weight loss with DROP from The Wellness Company. DROP is the peptide form of retatrutide, the best agent in the GLP-1 class. Retatrutide is a groundbreaking triple agonist targeting glucagon receptors, gastric inhibitory polypeptide, and glucagon-like peptide-1, synergistically enhancing insulin secretion, improving glucose homeostasis, and refining appetite modulation. With no injections and a much better expected safety profile, hands-down DROP is the winner.
While many people have had success losing weight with these drugs, a lot of doctors don’t seem to be aware or care that others have suffered very serious and long-lasting side effects.
I am in the latter class and went through “My year of living painfully,” as documented in my Substack article of that name. Thankfully, my symptoms finally did subside after almost a year, although many others have not been so fortunate.
I don’t know anything about the so-called best in class drug that the Good Doctor is touting here, however, I would urge great caution for anybody considering the use of any of this class of drugs!
Remember, there is no such thing as a free lunch!
Dr. McCullough, I am a paid subscriber to your Substack. Your support for this new and unproven class of medications sounds quite similar to the statement, “take this shot and you won’t get Covid”. Followed by, “here’s my own company’s Covid shot that’s the best of ‘em all”. Not even a little info on muscle loss. Particularly, that muscle that beats in your chest that you spent a career thinking about. Even if the crap you’re selling might injure that? Super disappointing.