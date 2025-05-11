By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is remarkable to see large amounts of weight loss in substantial numbers of people. No doubt GLP-1 receptor agonists are being used. The GLP-1 medications approved for weight loss by the FDA include Saxenda (liraglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide), as well as Zepbound (tirzepatide). These are all glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists that help reduce appetite and food intake, leading to reductions in adipose and skeletal muscle tissue. A recent update in JAMA indicated that Ozempic-like drugs have overtaken less expensive stimulants just as phentermine which is marketed under many brand names and formulations worldwide, including Acxion, Adipex, Adipex-P, Duromine, Elvenir, Fastin, Ionamin, Lomaira (phentermine hydrochloride), Panbesy, Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate), Razin, Redusa, Sentis, Suprenza, and Terfamex. .

However, most want to be free of clinic visits and needles and control their own weight loss with DROP from The Wellness Company. DROP is the peptide form of retatrutide, the best agent in the GLP-1 class. Retatrutide is a groundbreaking triple agonist targeting glucagon receptors, gastric inhibitory polypeptide, and glucagon-like peptide-1, synergistically enhancing insulin secretion, improving glucose homeostasis, and refining appetite modulation. With no injections and a much better expected safety profile, hands-down DROP is the winner.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company