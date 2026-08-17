FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10m

In studying healthy long lived people who had no health problems, one of the most important factors was their diet. Medical doctors don't study nutrition in med school and most won't bring up the subject of nutrition with their patients. If doctors were able to give the right nutritional information, it would eliminate major health concerns, such as, heart, disease, cancer, arthritis, etc. Perhaps, this is the reason that the AMA does not promote nutrition in med schools. There would not be enough people to treat.

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Allie's avatar
Allie
1h

Glad to see you starting to come around about statins and cholesterol, Dr. McCullough.

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