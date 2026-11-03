FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
43m

My understanding is that any commercial aircraft would have gone around that storm system. One has to wonder if the pilots were fully aware of the risks of trying to fly over. Such a shame for a bright young promising pilot to come to that end, and likewise for the family and souls aboard.

Life is uncertain. There are few guarantees, but one guarantee is that eventually we all pass from this life. Live right, live well, and try to use your given time to make life better for others.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
1h

there's old pilots; and there's bold pilots;

but seems there ain't old, bold pilots .......

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