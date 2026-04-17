FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Daniel Wirt's avatar
Daniel Wirt
1h

Secretary HairGel is an inadvertent parody of “Christian”Zionists and addled evangelicals. And this element hypocritically accuses Muslims of religious extremism.

https://x.com/drew_ponder/status/2044841054877393022?s=67&t=BcRbQIg4-yLIWDE4ASw6UQ

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John Bitna's avatar
John Bitna
1h

There’s more to this story. Hegseth recited the “prayer” that the crew (call sign Sandy 1) who recovered an F-15 pilot who was shot down over Iran.

During a Pentagon service, Hegseth said the prayer — called CSAR 25:17, an apparent reference to Ezekiel 25:17 in the Bible — was recited during a mission to recover the pilot of a U.S. F-15E fighter jet shot down in Iran earlier this month.

“So the prayer is CSAR 25:17 and it reads, and pray with me please, ‘The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,'” he told those gathered at the Department of Defense.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee,” he added. “Amen.”

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